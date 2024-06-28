Telangana: MRDCL to start Musi rejuvenation works with repairs to 17 bridges

HYDERABAD: The Musi Riverfront Development Project, planned by the state government, aims to rejuvenate the 55-kilometre stretch of the polluted Musi River. This initiative seeks to restore the river’s ecosystem and surrounding areas, stimulating economic growth through strategic riverfront development. To achieve these goals, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) intends to engage consultants for the structural assessment and necessary repairs of 17 existing bridges spanning the Musi River within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) jurisdiction.

The bridges include, Nayapul, Puranapul bridges, Nagole, Imliban, Muslimjung, Tippu Khan, Bapu Ghat, Salarjung, Attapur, Chaderghat and Golnaka bridge. The main objective is to conduct non-destructive testing for obtaining immediate restoration measures to the bridges such as distressed bearing regions, damaged expansion joints, voids in the girders and others by understanding the extent and intensity of distress and to arrive at suitable, necessary estimate quantities and restoration methodologies.

Upon commissioning, the consultants are expected to complete their assessment within two months. Key components to be evaluated include the superstructure (girders, slabs, trusses, arches), substructure (piers, abutments, foundations), expansion joints, deck conditions, parapets/railings, and approach roads. Testing methodologies encompass non-destructive techniques like rebound hammer, ground penetrating radar, dynamic load testing, impact-echo, foundation integrity, steel testing, scour assessment, and hydraulic studies.

The MRDP is not just about infrastructure; it is envisioned as a catalyst for broader urban revitalization across a 200 sq.km area. By strategically leveraging the river’s potential, the project aims to foster sustainable urbanization, promote economic growth, and rejuvenate heritage areas and markets.

Sources said that this project is expected to rejuvenate and trigger growth across 200 sq.km of urban landscape. It will also be used as a means to strategically redirect growth inwards back into the city.