Dakshin dinner: South Indian cuisine meets premium whiskey at ITC Kakatiya

We preferred the Godawan 1 for its wine flavour bec a u s e of the PX sherry cask finish, while the other is a cherry wood cask finish. “I believe Godawan’s storytelling is unlike any other malt in India. Made in Rajasthan and named after the Great Indian Bustard — ‘Godawan’ truly depicts the heritage of India. It has also recently won a lot of global accolades and was crowned ‘Best Single Malt Whisky of the Year 2024’ at the London Spirits Competition,” said Prashant Rawalia, Brand ambassador South India diageo.

Born in Rajasthan, Godawan is named after the rare Great Indian Bustard, which once roamed all over India but now nears extinction. He says, “With only around 100 birds left, Godawan contributes to the conservation of this exquisite bird by supporting conservation projects with the government and NGOs. It’s a brand for a cause, and it is this mission and commitment that makes it absolutely unique. Secondly, India has never actually had a cherry cask whiskey before Godawan 2. Bold steps to create unique experiences, like aging in the arid Rajasthan with high angel shares, unique cask finishes, and driving sustainability, make it absolutely unique.”

For the main course, we had Puttagodugulu Jeedipappu Iguru, Beans Paripu Usli, Tomato Pappu, Borkache Indad, and Meen Pollichathu for meat lovers, served with Veechu Parotta and Kal Dosai. Everything felt homemade and distinctively tasty. In rice, we had Kodi Biryani, which was light and fulfilling. In the end, we had Elaneer Paysam, tender kernels of coconut in cardamom-flavoured coconut milk, and Badam Halwa, a dense confection made of almond paste, ghee, and sugar.

The fusion of traditional South Indian food offered a perfect balance of flavours and an enhanced dining experience. Additionally, there was an opportunity to learn about the art of whiskey pairing from industry experts and chefs, enhancing their appreciation of both the food and the spirits