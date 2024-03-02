Remembering a legendary artist

Introducing the artist in their book, ‘An Odyssey of Life and Art: Dr Kondapalli Seshagiri Rao’, Anand Gadapa and Nirmala Biluka write: “He was a celebrated artist who played a significant role in the cultural revival of indigenous traditions.” An alumnus of Central School of Art and Crafts, Hyderabad and Santiniketan in West Bengal, Rao was inspired by sculptures in the Kakatiya temples of Warangal and scroll paintings of Cheriyal.

The authors point out that he lived through Hyderabad’s peasant uprisings, and pre-Independence movements driven by Communists as well as Congress, such as “...anti-Nizam Telangana movements and Vishalandhra movement”, and his cultural consciousness was shaped accordingly. “To fully appreciate and situate Rao’s artistic evolution, one must consider the tensions of that period and the socio-political environment in which the painter lived,” they write.

While they perceive his initial artwork as a “responsive engagement” with the cultural and political developments of his time, they also see a turn towards naturalism by the late 90s. He adopted techniques like Chinese wash, aqua-abstract style, murals and designs from ancient sculptures, and proved himself to be an ally of both past and contemporary times.

Rao was born on January 27, 1924, to Rama Chudamma and Gopal Rao Deshmukh in Penugonda village, Mahabubabad. Facing financial struggles, he managed to finish his schooling through scholarships. With the support from political leaders like Pendyalaya Raghava Rao and Gundavaram Hanumantha Rao; and journalist Vattikota Alwar Swamy, he finally met his first patron of art, Nawab Mehdi Nawaz Jung. Impressed by Rao’s artworks, the scholar and philanthropist helped him get a seat in the Central School of Arts and Crafts in Hyderabad to pursue a five-year diploma in art. He even provided him with shelter in his mansion until he got a seat in the Reddy hostel.

Many distinguished artists shaped his world-view here — dignitaries like Khan Bahadur Syed Ahmed, Syed Masood Ahmed, Muhammad Jalaluddin and Sukumar Deuskar — honing his skills in traditional as well as European forms of painting.

Rao’s dream came true when Mehdi Nawaz Jung’s affinity with Rabindranath Tagore got him an opportunity to study at Kala Bhavan, Santiniketan and his tutelage under Jalaluddin helped him develop a strong bond with renowned artist Nandalal Bose there.