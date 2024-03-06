Red Bull Soapbox Race: Electrifying race

HYDERABAD: Rama Naidu Studios transformed into a bustling racing track, adorned with speed breakers and hay lining the sides, hosting the electrifying Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024 event. Enthusiastic spectators flocked to witness the spectacle of unique cart races, braving the bumps and thrills of the track. The event injected a dose of pure joy and hilarity, ensuring the audience experienced a truly unforgettable time. Adding to the excitement was the witty commentary by stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi, keeping spectators thoroughly engaged.

Various carts zoomed through the track, each flaunting its distinctiveness. While some carts succumbed midway, breaking apart, others barely managed to advance, and a handful triumphantly crossed the finish line.

The carts showcased remarkable creativity, including an old Nokia mobile cart, a sound system cart, an orange juice cart, and of course, the iconic biryani cart. Among the contenders, the standout was the “Karnken Wagen”—a hospital bed with a driver peacefully sleeping, remarkably crossing the finish line.