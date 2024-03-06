Red Bull Soapbox Race: Electrifying race

HYDERABAD: Rama Naidu Studios transformed into a bustling racing track, adorned with speed breakers and hay lining the sides, hosting the electrifying Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024 event. Enthusiastic spectators flocked to witness the spectacle of unique cart races, braving the bumps and thrills of the track. The event injected a dose of pure joy and hilarity, ensuring the audience experienced a truly unforgettable time. Adding to the excitement was the witty commentary by stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi, keeping spectators thoroughly engaged.
Various carts zoomed through the track, each flaunting its distinctiveness. While some carts succumbed midway, breaking apart, others barely managed to advance, and a handful triumphantly crossed the finish line.
The carts showcased remarkable creativity, including an old Nokia mobile cart, a sound system cart, an orange juice cart, and of course, the iconic biryani cart. Among the contenders, the standout was the “Karnken Wagen”—a hospital bed with a driver peacefully sleeping, remarkably crossing the finish line.
One notable entry was from Smart Bazaar, laden with groceries. However, the cart suffered a mishap midway, scattering its contents. Despite this setback, the team expressed their delight at being part of this inaugural event in Hyderabad, using the opportunity to promote their stores.
Renowned influencer Jose Covaco (Hoezaay) graced the venue, expressing his excitement and awe at the event. He marveled at the diverse array of vehicles and the infectious energy permeating the atmosphere.
Actor Rana Daggubati, among the spectators, praised the event’s ambiance and the sheer creativity exhibited by each cart. He emphasised the uniqueness of every entry, making it impossible to compare. The sight of carts maneuvering through the challenges left a lasting impression on him.
Hyderabad’s essence shone through as spectators unanimously agreed that the quintessential representation of the city would be the “Biryani” cart.
The event was a thrilling adventure for all involved, leaving a trail of laughter and excitement in its wake.