Crooning with Alluri Shriram

HYDERABAD: Alluri Shriram, a musician who has carved his niche in the independent music industry with his compositions, leaves no stone unturned in making his presence felt among the audience. As he gears up to grace the stage at the Independent Music Platform’s X-Festival on March 16, 2024 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet, we delve into his musical journey and the challenges of being an independent artiste in an exclusive conversation.

Reflecting on his upcoming performance at the X-Festival, he shares, “I’ve released a couple of albums, one in English and the other in Telugu, both recorded in a rock and roll style. I’ll be featuring songs from these albums along with some tracks from my upcoming release this year. Expect a mix of Telugu, Hindi, and English songs.”

Discussing the repertoire for the festival, he elaborates, “You’ll hear tracks like ‘All The Women’ from my debut album, ‘Enduku Ala’ which had a video release, and ‘Tharun Bhaskar,’ a song appreciated by the filmmaker himself, although it didn’t make it to his film. Additionally, I’ll be performing songs like Andar Ka Janwar and Mushkil Manzil.”

When asked about the challenges of composing songs, he acknowledges, “Releasing songs and reaching the audience pose significant challenges, especially in a market dominated by film music in India. The key is crafting relatable music. If you strike that chord, the audience will naturally connect. However, the real challenge lies in promoting and finding your audience as an independent musician.”

Regarding the role of social media, he notes, “While social media helps in reaching more listeners, it’s not yet a sustainable source of income for artistes. Ultimately, winning over a live audience remains crucial. Despite the digital presence, live performances are where true connections are made.”

Asked about his inspirations, he mentions, “I’m eager to watch ‘Nawab Gang’ and admire bands like Indian Ocean. As an independent artiste, I find inspiration in fellow musicians like Damini Bhatla. It’s refreshing to see artistes breaking into the mainstream with their original work.”

Reflecting on the growth of independent artistes, he credits platforms like the X-Festival, saying, “Kudos to the X-Festival for championing independent music. It’s platforms like these that encourage risk-taking and provide much-needed exposure to indie artistes from across India.”

In a message to the audience, he said, “Join us at the X-Festival on March 16, Saturday, from 2pm. With three stages featuring 30 diverse artistes and bands, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience. Come, immerse yourself, and leave with a heart full of memories.”