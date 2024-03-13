Shining tales of Black Diamond Crew

HYDERABAD: Among the myriad bands gracing the stage at Independent Music Platform’s X-Festival, one notable act is that of Black Diamond Crew. Hailing from Hyderabad, this hip-hop ensemble is known for their spontaneous freestyling prowess and mastery of both instrumentalism and beatboxing. From the six-membered band, Prozach.wav ((Zacharia Prasad), double E (Waseem), and TYG` (Zakariya Ayub), sat down for a conversation with CE to reflect on their journey thus far.

How does it feel to participate in IMP?

IMP has been an invaluable platform for independent bands, rappers, and musicians alike. It’s a haven for showcasing independent music, and as artistes who value autonomy, we’ve been fortunate to have IMP as a stage to showcase our talents. The upcoming event on March 16 at Odeum By Prism is poised to be monumental for all of us, particularly for the indie scene and the people of Hyderabad.

Could you share how Black Diamond Crew was formed?

It all started back in 2019 when we crossed paths during our college days, specifically in Yousufguda, a breeding ground for musicians, filmmakers, and artists. Prozach.wav had been entrenched in the Hyderabad rap scene for quite some time. TYG` and double E, both with roots in Riyadh and Saudi Arabia respectively, converged with Prozach.wav during our college days, and organically, Black Diamond Crew was born. While we collaborated with various individuals separately, there was an undeniable chemistry that united us. We didn’t consciously set out to form a group; it just naturally progressed. Initially, we found ourselves summoned to stages for competitive events like rap battles and showcase battles. The essence of Black Diamond is still evolving, and even after several years, the energy remains as potent as when we first connected. Fortunately, Hyderabad’s music scene has yet to succumb to commercialisation, granting us the opportunity to thrive in the long run. Through IMPX and the collective efforts of Hyderabad artists, we aim to conjure magic organically. We’re proud to have contributed to this scene over the years.

With numerous hip-hop bands in Hyderabad, what sets Black Diamond Crew apart?

What sets us apart is our spontaneity. We thrive on improvisation, seamlessly blending Indian musical styles with hip-hop on a global scale. Our upbringing immersed in Indian music, including folk, Hindustani, and Carnatic, forms the foundation of our sound. Drawing inspiration from Bollywood and Telugu music, we infuse our lyrics with geographical and socio-political influences, making our music relatable to the masses.