Vibrant showcase of craftsmanship

HYDERABAD : In an era where the textile industry thrives on emerging technology and contemporary designs, Hyderabad recently indulged in the opulent tapestry of handloom sarees at Carvaan, an exhibition orchestrated in partnership with Viswambara at Gaurang’s Kitchen. The exhibition’s kaleidoscopic showcase is curated by approximately 15 highly skilled textile revivalists and esteemed brands from across the nation. Amidst the bustling ambiance of the exhibition, we seized the opportunity to engage with several designers and brands, delving into their collections and brand ethos.

Offering an eclectic array of artisanal handcrafted designs and textiles, from ajrakh block prints to the resurrection of antique pieces, Carvaan emerged as a quintessential haven for India’s handmade treasures. Each piece in the collection is meticulously handcrafted by artisans, encapsulating the rich legacy of traditional weaves from their respective regions, infused with cultural nuances and heritage. For instance, Aavaran, a brand specialising in reviving the traditional craft of Dabu mud-resist block printing, hails from the quaint village of Akola in Chittorgarh. Meanwhile, Aksh Weaves and Crafts, headquartered in Chennai, fervently revitalise the timeless artistry of the Coromandel region through practices spanning centuries-old textile crafts like Kalamkari, natural dyeing, mordant printing, batik, tie-dye, and Jamdani. Similarly, the brand Kubsa, devoted to rejuvenating the traditional handloom techniques of northern Karnataka, presents four collections of handwoven, naturally dyed Khana and Ilkal sarees. ‘Shunya’ also pioneers novel designs and styles of batik and ‘kantha stitch’.