Vibrant showcase of craftsmanship

HYDERABAD : In an era where the textile industry thrives on emerging technology and contemporary designs, Hyderabad recently indulged in the opulent tapestry of handloom sarees at Carvaan, an exhibition orchestrated in partnership with Viswambara at Gaurang’s Kitchen. The exhibition’s kaleidoscopic showcase is curated by approximately 15 highly skilled textile revivalists and esteemed brands from across the nation. Amidst the bustling ambiance of the exhibition, we seized the opportunity to engage with several designers and brands, delving into their collections and brand ethos.
Offering an eclectic array of artisanal handcrafted designs and textiles, from ajrakh block prints to the resurrection of antique pieces, Carvaan emerged as a quintessential haven for India’s handmade treasures. Each piece in the collection is meticulously handcrafted by artisans, encapsulating the rich legacy of traditional weaves from their respective regions, infused with cultural nuances and heritage. For instance, Aavaran, a brand specialising in reviving the traditional craft of Dabu mud-resist block printing, hails from the quaint village of Akola in Chittorgarh. Meanwhile, Aksh Weaves and Crafts, headquartered in Chennai, fervently revitalise the timeless artistry of the Coromandel region through practices spanning centuries-old textile crafts like Kalamkari, natural dyeing, mordant printing, batik, tie-dye, and Jamdani. Similarly, the brand Kubsa, devoted to rejuvenating the traditional handloom techniques of northern Karnataka, presents four collections of handwoven, naturally dyed Khana and Ilkal sarees. ‘Shunya’ also pioneers novel designs and styles of batik and ‘kantha stitch’.
Among the exhibition’s highlights was the revival of antique textiles showcased by Ajay Bhoj from Delhi. Spanning three generations, his collection features antique sarees with a legacy spanning 125 years. Reflecting on their endeavour to revive these precious pieces, Ajay Bhoj remarked, “Essentially, my background lies in antique textiles. Over the past few years, we’ve been dedicated to reviving antique textiles such as Ashavali sarees, Paithani sarees, Parsi embroidery, Zardozi, and various other Indian embroideries and weavings. This exhibition marks our debut in Hyderabad. Everything showcased here embodies authenticity, with original pieces dating back over a century. For instance, we’re exhibiting a Parsi gara embroidered saree inspired by an original piece that’s approximately 120 years old. Additionally, we have an original Ashavali saree dating back 125 years, truly a museum-worthy artefact. Furthermore, we’re revitalising Zardozi embroidery, as evidenced by this exquisite jacket, our inaugural piece in Zardozi.”
Bandhani, Chanderi, Kanjeevaram hand-embroidered sarees, hand paintings on textiles, Block print Kota, Chikankari, natural dyes of indigoes — Carvaan emerges as a sanctuary for aficionados of handmade craftsmanship. While the names might ring familiar, the weaves presented here are distinct, stemming directly from their places of origin. Purvi Patel underscores Carvaan’s uniqueness, stating, “This platform is dedicated to revivalists, striving to craft a luxurious collection celebrating artisans. With meticulous design interventions and interpretations of ancient crafts, our endeavour is to spotlight ‘handmade’ in its purest form. Every piece is hand-spun, handmade, and handcrafted. Our collection delves into hand embroidery reminiscent of the early to mid-18th and 19th centuries. For instance, our muslin Jamdani adorned with hand tacking is part of our Banjara Collection. Each piece embodies a unique interpretation — from Pichwai collection block printing on Kota to over-dying techniques of Ajrakh block printing. We present a four-way double border, single border Kanjeevaram, muslin Jamdani Post-Mughal, Coromandel textile, and more. Our aim is to captivate the discerning craft enthusiasts of Hyderabad with something truly exceptional.”