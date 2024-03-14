‘We’ll be here for next 20 yrs too’

HYDERABAD : Mohan Kannan and Koco co-founded the Agnee band, which has carved a niche for itself in the independent music industry in the last two decades. Mohan composes music for Agnee and Koco is the producer.

Excerpts from CE’s interview with Koco:

How do you feel about performing in Hyderabad?

I have visited Hyderabad since childhood, my maternal grandfather was a collector here. We have an ancestral home in Nallakunta. I have spent many winter and summer holidays as a child in Hyderabad. There used to be a well where we would swim in my ancestral home. I love the food and how the city has developed over the years.

How do you feel about the upcoming X-Festival?

It is always great to come and perform in a city that has a proper music festival with multiple bands and artistes. We are very good friends with Rahul Ram and Amit Kalam from the Indian Ocean. The fact that we will both be on stage on the same day is exciting.

What were the highs and lows of your journey as a band in the last two decades?

We have not had a ‘struggle’ struggle as such. Things just fell into our laps. I think, we were probably lucky and got our opportunities, which we took. We were at the right place at the right time, whether it was releasing our first album with Sony BMG at that time. We got a contract for two years and two albums. The first one was released with some four or five videos. It was good marketing and support from them. We were supposed to release the second album with them, but then we returned the advance and released our music free online because we wanted to reach more people. We started releasing singles online, free of cost. Eventually, Sony came back to us.

How do you view the difference between live performance and film music?

As a band, we have never really sat down and manipulated our compositions saying let’s make an item song. That’s where it differs from a film project. In 1995, I did a movie called Samara, a Kannada film, where Dr Rajkumar sang for me. If you heard the music in that film, you would probably not believe that the guitar player of Agnee made those songs. Cinema is a visual-first medium. You make the music for a particular visual. Whereas, in independent music, the king is the song, not the visual. The audio part is the most important thing.