INTERVIEW | Being sporty with Pat Cummins

HYDERABAD : Leadership isn’t just about wielding authority; it’s about inspiring excellence, resilience, and unity. Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowler, exemplifies these qualities as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Beyond his prowess with the ball, Cummins brings a blend of determination, strategic acumen, and a passion for the game that elevates him as a leader in the fiercely competitive world of T20 cricket.

Pat Cummins’ journey to cricketing stardom is a testament to his unwavering dedication and talent. Known for his fiery pace and precision, Cummins has been a formidable force on the cricket pitch since his debut. His ability to generate pace consistently, coupled with his knack for breaking partnerships, has earned him accolades and admiration worldwide. When Sunrisers Hyderabad entrusted Cummins with the captaincy, it was a decision grounded not just in his cricketing prowess but also in his leadership qualities. Despite being relatively new to the role of captain, Cummins embraced the challenge with characteristic determination. His calm demeanor under pressure and astute decision-making on the field have earned him respect from teammates and opponents alike. CE caught up with Pat Cummins ahead of a big fixture on May 2 against Rajasthan Royals as he was in the city to launch Italian eyewear brand Carrera’s summer 2024 collection.

Excerpts.

Tell us about your experience of being the SRH skipper.

It’s been great. My first year with Hyderabad, lots of new guys I hadn’t met before this season who have been great fun. They’ve been playing awesome cricket off the field, the whole franchise has been amazing and the fans of the city have been great too.

Does having a competitive spirit help in leading the team from the front?

Yeah, I think it helps me as a player. Leading is probably up to other people to say, but I think so. I always try to have that mentality that there’s going to be one person that’s the ‘Man of the Match’ or there’s going to be one team that wins. So that might as well be us (grins).

The last couple of matches were not in SRH’s favour. Where do you think it went wrong and what can be done?

Yeah, not much went right the last couple of games. The good thing is only two games before that we won four games in a row and we’re playing really good cricket. So, it’s the same guys. Just that the game hasn’t gone well the last two matches. It’s how we bounce back. We don’t need to change too much at all. We’re back in a venue that we know really well.

Do we see SRH winning this year’s title?

Absolutely, yes. Lock it in.

Did you get the chance to explore Hyderabad?

I’ve been out a little bit. I’ve been here obviously many times over the years. I’ve been out to the Golconda Fort, been out for a couple of local dinners, and went to a brewery the other day.

What’s your favourite memory of the city?

There’s a nice golf course near the Golconda Fort which has been a nice experience outside cricket.

Hyderabad’s known for its food. What do you think about it?

It has been amazing. My family’s over at the moment so I took them out for a Hyderabadi Biryani the other day. It was very good. But it feels like after you eat, you have to go and have a nap for about half an hour (laughs).