Embracing the heart of motherhood

HYDERABAD: As Mother’s Day approaches, many of us are contemplating how to make our moms feel truly cherished on this special day. While some may find themselves caught up in planning, others are embracing modern approaches to add a touch of sophistication and ingenuity to the occasion. The younger generation, often referred to as Gen Z, is renowned for their innovative ideas and forward-thinking mindset. However, ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12, CE has the privilege of connecting with prominent mothers in the city who aim to impart valuable qualities and cherished memories to their children by teaching them lessons of goodness and righteousness.
‘I am ready for the change’
Manchu Lakshmi, actress and producer
I am very proud to say I made it 10 years without hurting myself or my daughter. It is a big achievement. I become very nostalgic as she turns 10 years old, it is like finally letting her into the world. Until now she was all mommy mommy... The whole being changes now, whatever they learned till now they are ready to put it out in the world. My girl is such a sweet loving, kind, gentle baby and I am so worried that these teen years will change her but I am ready for the change. The humility I have, kindness which I learnt from my daughter but I want her to get the love for travel that I do, because I really want to travel the world with her. We love watching movies, cooking, travelling, going to restaurants together and all the other activities. She goes to the gym, she does yoga with me. So, we interject so she feels I am a part of her world and vice versa. I have taken classes along with her, I think that it is very important for kids to feel like they are a part of the teachings that they are learning.
‘Motherhood is as much about self-discovery as it is about nurturing’
Lakshmi Nambiar, founder, Srishti Art Gallery
As my daughter Tamaara navigates her way into her teenage years, I find that motherhood is as much about self-discovery as it is about nurturing. The initial years felt like shaping a young mind where children absorb everything they see. It taught me the importance of embodying kindness and patience. Now, as she develops her own opinions and viewpoints, it challenges me to respect her emerging individuality, even when it leads to conflicts. This phase has taught me the true essence of unconditional love and patience. The depth of love I feel for Tamaara was something I never anticipated, it’s overwhelming and enriching. Motherhood, in essence, is learning about the strengths I didn’t know I had dealing with fears I didn’t know existed. As Tamaara grows, the most vital lesson I hope to impart is the understanding that all answers lie within her. It is important for her to learn how to navigate and manage her emotions effectively-recognising them without being bogged down by them. I want her to cultivate the ability to observe her emotions, to step back and assess situations with clarity and balance. Apart from this wisdom, she will inherit all the artworks I have collected over the years, which are very dear to me, I just hope she is as excited to find the perfect spots for them as I was to collect them. Tamaara was practically tied to my hip as she accompanied me everywhere. As she’s grown to appreciate her independence, we developed special rituals that help maintain our connection. Every Sunday we enjoy brunch together, it’s our reserved time to relax and catch up on everything. I eagerly await these moments each day. They are my treasured pause, a heartwarming ritual that refreshes our relationship and reminds me of the joys of motherhood.
‘Remain kind in this world’
Anam Mirza, entrepreneur
I guess motherhood has a way of embracing each mother. I take it a day at a time. When I had my daughter, I would always say that I couldn’t have been more prepared than I was but I also felt so under prepared so I just feel like motherhood is a teacher like nothing before and of course it is very tough on a lot of days, but it is also something that I wouldn’t regret for anything in this world for being a mom. There are a lot of things that you want to pass on to your kids, but I think the one thing that I want my daughter to learn is to remain kind in this world no matter what comes your way. I feel this is something which is the most important thing these days, everything is so harsh these days that kindness is the only thing that gets all of us through the day.
‘Being there as a mother for children is very crucial’
Shilpa Reddy, model, designer and entrepreneur
Embracing motherhood means doing all the things nature intended us to do as nurture caregivers, birthing, gender for human race; it involves many more things, such as family, bonds, nourishment. Discipline, respect, inculcating good habits, most importantly, being there for them and spending time with them. Human beings need much more support and care for the longest time of their childhood unlike other creatures. Since the human mind can be impressionable and those impressions can last for a lifetime growing up, being there as a mother for children is very crucial, I personally feel this cannot be sacrificed for any other personal goals, at least for the first few years of children’s upbringing. Being able to take care of themselves in whatever situations of course, guiding them. Preparing them for the world and being less dependent on parents to make their decisions wisely and making them lifelong learners. For the longest time when he was little we used to do Lego together. Jigsaw puzzles, artwork and physical activities as my son grew up we went on hikes, skiing as a family sport and training in the gym together. I feel doing activities with your children can bond you so much deeper than you can imagine. We should do a lot of reading together also.
‘You have to be a learner all your life’
Anasuya Bharadwaj, actress
I am not a celebrating one day kind of a person. I like celebrating every day, but if it is spreading awareness for this generation who are lost in the mediocre things of life then yes! I am fortunate and very aware of my motherhood. I have seen a lot of my contemporaries who get entangled in a lot of things and then have regrets. I am thankful for the upbringing my parents have done. I am always very grounded and I am very aware of my priorities in life. No matter what kind of big offers or whatever I feel this is what it has to be. If you ask what is that one thing I want my boys to learn from me? I don’t know if I am eligible for that, I am still trying to figure it out. Every day is a learning for me as a mother, I just want them to learn that from me. You have to be a learner all your life. There is not a single day that you can feel okay. I know this, there is always space for you to learn. I really want my boys to figure out their own lives themselves, I don’t want them to learn anything from anybody. Life treats you in a different way, if they have to pick something from their mom they have to be open to learning things no matter where you are or what stage of life you are in. I am somebody who does not give up, maybe I want them to learn that from me as well.