Embracing the heart of motherhood

HYDERABAD: As Mother’s Day approaches, many of us are contemplating how to make our moms feel truly cherished on this special day. While some may find themselves caught up in planning, others are embracing modern approaches to add a touch of sophistication and ingenuity to the occasion. The younger generation, often referred to as Gen Z, is renowned for their innovative ideas and forward-thinking mindset. However, ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12, CE has the privilege of connecting with prominent mothers in the city who aim to impart valuable qualities and cherished memories to their children by teaching them lessons of goodness and righteousness.

‘I am ready for the change’

Manchu Lakshmi, actress and producer

I am very proud to say I made it 10 years without hurting myself or my daughter. It is a big achievement. I become very nostalgic as she turns 10 years old, it is like finally letting her into the world. Until now she was all mommy mommy... The whole being changes now, whatever they learned till now they are ready to put it out in the world. My girl is such a sweet loving, kind, gentle baby and I am so worried that these teen years will change her but I am ready for the change. The humility I have, kindness which I learnt from my daughter but I want her to get the love for travel that I do, because I really want to travel the world with her. We love watching movies, cooking, travelling, going to restaurants together and all the other activities. She goes to the gym, she does yoga with me. So, we interject so she feels I am a part of her world and vice versa. I have taken classes along with her, I think that it is very important for kids to feel like they are a part of the teachings that they are learning.