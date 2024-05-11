Spring delights

HYDERABAD: Indulging in exquisite cuisine is a joy, especially during the spring-summer season. We relish the opportunity to savour dishes both exotic and deeply satisfying. ZILA, nestled within district150, presents a culinary journey through their spring menu, meticulously curated by Krishna Chaithanya, Chef De Cuisine at ZILA.
Our experience at ZILA was nothing short of delightful. The array of dishes laid before us truly made our day memorable. From tantalising amuse-bouches to flavourful chaats, every bite was a revelation.
Commencing with the amuse-bouche and chaat selection, highlights included cyropoached citrus paired with yoghurt and hemp seeds, complemented by dehydrated cranberry leaf. Particularly noteworthy was the Pav Bhaji, a fusion of the classic Chowpatty Cheese Pav Bhaji with ZILA’s signature twist. Then the corn which is made of three textures of corn that includes corn foam and corn cream with tossed corn which was surely different from the regular corn meal that we eat. And this on the menu, is a must try.
The exploration continued with the small plates, featuring innovative creations like the three-textured corn dish, offering a departure from the ordinary. For non-vegetarian aficionados, Haleem with traditional spices and Sheermal Melba toast provided a nostalgic indulgence. The Slider 2.0, boasting Murgh Malai Kebab nestled in charcoal sesame buns, proved to be a succulent delight.
Pork enthusiasts can revel in the savoury Pork Belly, while seafood lovers can relish the Fish Tikka. Transitioning to the large plates, vegetarians can enjoy the Not the Regular Khichdi 2.0, a unique blend of gongura and quinoa khichdi infused with drumstick extract. The Roagan Josh Kathal, featuring slow-cooked young jackfruit with saffron and walnut pulao, is a testament to ZILA’s culinary innovation.
Not to be missed are the flavourful keema with Irani Green Keema and Flavoured Goti Pav, and the traditional Chicken Tikka Masala served with Methi froth and Pudina Kulcha.
As the meal draws to a close, leave room for the delectable desserts. The Chai Savoiardi with Assam Tea Mousse and Salted Osmania Crumble promises a sweet conclusion to this gastronomic journey.
Embark on a culinary adventure and tantalise your taste buds with ZILA’s new Spring menu. It’s an experience not to be missed.