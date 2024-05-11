Spring delights

HYDERABAD: Indulging in exquisite cuisine is a joy, especially during the spring-summer season. We relish the opportunity to savour dishes both exotic and deeply satisfying. ZILA, nestled within district150, presents a culinary journey through their spring menu, meticulously curated by Krishna Chaithanya, Chef De Cuisine at ZILA.

Our experience at ZILA was nothing short of delightful. The array of dishes laid before us truly made our day memorable. From tantalising amuse-bouches to flavourful chaats, every bite was a revelation.

Commencing with the amuse-bouche and chaat selection, highlights included cyropoached citrus paired with yoghurt and hemp seeds, complemented by dehydrated cranberry leaf. Particularly noteworthy was the Pav Bhaji, a fusion of the classic Chowpatty Cheese Pav Bhaji with ZILA’s signature twist. Then the corn which is made of three textures of corn that includes corn foam and corn cream with tossed corn which was surely different from the regular corn meal that we eat. And this on the menu, is a must try.