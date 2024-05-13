10 injured in bike petrol tank blast in Old City

HYDERABAD: As many as 10 persons were injured when a bike caught fire and exploded near Bibi Bazaar in Moghalpura on Sunday. At least two of them are said to be in a critical condition, the police said.

The incident occurred when the bike caught fire while a rider was riding it in Moghalpura. “Realising that he is in danger, he threw away the bike and jumped aside,” said Bhavani Nagar Station House Officer M Balaswamy and added, “Sparks must have initially started because of the engine heat but the fire soon spread.”

The inspector revealed that pedestrians and residents tried dousing the fire with water. “However, the petrol tank suddenly opened, there was a leak and the bike exploded, injuring the people near the fire,” Balaswamy said.

The Bhavani Nagar police were informed about the incident and the injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.