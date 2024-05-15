From tennis dreams to motorcycle art

HYDERABAD: Whenever Satyaveni Kalyani parks her Royal Enfield Classic 350 at a mall or a restaurant, heads turn. When she’s on the road, people stare at her, some even offer compliments, recognising her instantly.

Classic and stylish bikes are a universal fantasy, but in Hyderabad, Singajogi Satyaveni Kalyani’s customised bikes are an obsession. As a fellow rider, she imbues bikes and helmets with her artistic flair. In a conversation with CE, she shares her remarkable journey from aspiring international tennis player to painting dream bikes for others.

After two years of motorcycle riding, Satyaveni Kalyani decided to capture her experiences on her motorcycle’s tank. The artwork went viral, propelling her into a career as a professional artist specialising in customising bike tanks and helmets.

“I wanted to convey the satisfaction of reaching a destination or riding on a motorcycle through art. When people see my motorcycle, I want them to feel my story or understand my emotions about motorcycles through the art,” she explains.