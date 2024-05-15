From tennis dreams to motorcycle art

HYDERABAD: Whenever Satyaveni Kalyani parks her Royal Enfield Classic 350 at a mall or a restaurant, heads turn. When she’s on the road, people stare at her, some even offer compliments, recognising her instantly.
Classic and stylish bikes are a universal fantasy, but in Hyderabad, Singajogi Satyaveni Kalyani’s customised bikes are an obsession. As a fellow rider, she imbues bikes and helmets with her artistic flair. In a conversation with CE, she shares her remarkable journey from aspiring international tennis player to painting dream bikes for others.
After two years of motorcycle riding, Satyaveni Kalyani decided to capture her experiences on her motorcycle’s tank. The artwork went viral, propelling her into a career as a professional artist specialising in customising bike tanks and helmets.
“I wanted to convey the satisfaction of reaching a destination or riding on a motorcycle through art. When people see my motorcycle, I want them to feel my story or understand my emotions about motorcycles through the art,” she explains.
Originally aspiring to represent India in tennis, Satyaveni Kalyani’s dreams were shattered by a motorcycle accident. Struggling with depression and anxiety, she found solace in biking, eventually turning her pain into art. “I wanted to share my journey of battling depression through biking. That’s when my sister suggested I paint my story on my motorcycle tank. Little did I know it would become a profession. Soon, the artwork on my tank went viral, and requests poured in for helmet and tank paintings,” she recalls.
Her artistic talent extends beyond motorcycles and helmets; she paints on canvas, walls, or anything she finds mundane. Reflecting on her skills, she says, “I learned to paint from watching my mom and dad since childhood. My sister and I picked it up from them. I never took any formal art classes or studied art specifically.”
As Satyaveni hits the road with her beautifully painted bike, she inspires many along the way. She acknowledges the challenges she faced as a female biker but notes the evolving perceptions. “Being a female biker isn’t much different from being a male one now. Society has progressed, but when I started, it was tough. I faced challenges daily, but it was rewarding. It shaped me into the woman I am today.”