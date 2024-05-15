Two injured in bike explosion die in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two persons, who had sustained severe burns in the Moghalpura bike explosion, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Another victim is still critical, police said.

The victims, Nadeem and Shaukat Ali had sustained over 90% burns as they were close to the bike when it exploded, the police said. While Nadeem succumbed to the injuries on Monday, Shaukat died on Tuesday.

Ten persons, including a police constable and an election duty videographer, sustained injuries when a bike caught fire and exploded in Moghalpura on Sunday evening. They were all rushed to receive medical attention.

The cops said that fuel leaking from the bike’s petrol tank led to the explosion.

While one of the victims is still critical, Bhavani Nagar police have registered a case of fire accident and are carrying out further investigation.