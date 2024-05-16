Pond in Public Garden in need of revival

HYDERABAD: The 150-year-old pond in the premises of the once-vibrant Public Garden in Hyderabad has shrunk dramatically over the past few years, with the pond’s bed now coated with weeds and shrubbery. Environmental activists and locals alleged that their pitches to revive the pond and other facilities on the premises have fallen on deaf ears.

When TNIE visited the site, plastic bottles and other materials were seen on the parched bed of the water body. According to environmental activist Mohammed Abid Ali, the dilapidated condition of infrastructure surrounding the pond — walls, benches, viewing points — is deterring visitors from exploring this part of the garden.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in February with over 200 signatures, Ali highlighted that the pathways of the cherished space are now littered with debris, the greenery is disordered and amenities such as benches, fountains and lights remained neglected. The signatories are still awaiting a response.

The Public Garden has been a part of the city since 1868. Speaking to TNIE, Ali recalled that he used to play in the Public Garden in his childhood. Now, along with the pond, several iconic structures on the premises have lost their sheen, most notably the Telangana State Archaeology Museum.

A plaque on the wall of the open-air auditorium named ‘Lalitha Kala Thoranam’ reads that it was inaugurated by former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in 1986. The activist recalled that the auditorium served as the venue for numerous film festivals in its heyday. When asked about the last time such an event was hosted at the auditorium, he said, “Before 2010.”