Five held for attack on husky, owner in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Madhura Nagar police arrested five persons under attempt to murder and animal cruelty charges on Thursday. Meanwhile, clips of the alleged attack were widely circulated on social media platforms and led to outrage from netizens.

On May 8, Srinath, a resident of Rahmat Nagat, was out on a walk with his dog (husky breed). As the pet, not restrained by a leash, began to relieve itself, it allegedly attacked Dhanunjay and his brother-in-law Sai Kumar. Following the incident, the duo lodged a complaint with the Madhura Nagar police.

However, on May 14, when Srinath was again taking his dog out for a toilet break, the dog allegedly barked at three neighbours, Gowri Shankar, Praveen and Rambabu. However, soon after, the trio, joined by Dhanunjay and Sai Kumar, attacked Srinath and the dog with sticks, the clips of which have been shared widely. Apart from Srinath and the husky, his wife, who tried to intervene, also sustained injuries.

West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar said, “Srinath and his wife suffered grievous injuries along with their dog and they are undergoing treatment. The accused and injured persons are their neighbours. They have been involved in altercations over the last few days over certain petty matters which have resulted in the planned assault on the injured persons and their dog. A case was registered in Madhura Nagar police station under Sections 147, 148 and 307 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.”

Following a thorough investigation and examination of evidence, Madhura Nagar police apprehended five individuals believed to be responsible for the assault. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.