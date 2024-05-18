Consumer forum asks dental clinic in Hyderabad to pay Rs 8L to patient for deficient service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Karimnagar, has ordered a private dental clinic to pay Rs 8 lakh to a man for negligence in treatment and deficiencies on the part of the clinic in rendering service

The complainant, Vodnala Venu, a government employee, had approached the Partha Dental Skin and Hair Clinic in October 2020 to get treatment for the front teeth of both jaws that became loose and bleeding gums.

Venu was informed that the enamel of the teeth was completely damaged and the gums became loose and suggested a full-mouth implant and hybrid denture. He paid Rs 50,000 as advance out of the total cost of Rs 3 lakh for treatment.

After getting the implants done in January 2021, Venu claimed that he had maintained complete dental hygiene. Despite that, he had to approach the clinic due to swelling and pain the next month. After a check-up, the clinic informed Venu that some implants of the lower jaw denture got loosened, assuring him that they would fix the same in a week.

However, the dentures were fixed after 15 days. Again, the dentists inserted three implants, but the complainant experienced swelling. Finally, only two implants were successfully fixed in the lower jaw, leaving Venu with temporary dentures other areas, as a result of which both the jaws and a muscle were damaged beyond restoration.

The clinic claimed that apart from the proper implants, they had advised Venu to come for a monthly checkup, but he came only after experiencing pain, adding that he also hid the facts of poor teeth maintenance.

However, the Commission observed that the clinic itself advised the complainant to get a hybrid denture but instead fixed temporary ones. The clinic also failed to submit any evidence to support their claims.