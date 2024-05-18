Hyderabad’s residential property market spikes by 40% in Jan-April 2024

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad saw 26,027 property registrations in the first four months of 2024, with a total value of Rs 16,190 crore. This represents a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the number of registrations and a 40% YoY increase in the total value compared to the same period last year, as per the latest assessment from Knight Frank India.

The surge in 2024 registrations has been driven by higher-value homes, especially those priced at Rs 1 crore and above, which saw a 92% YoY increase. Mid-segment homes, costing between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, also saw a 47% YoY rise.

Overall, the value of registered homes in all categories has increased, indicating a shift towards more expensive properties. For April 2024, the total residential property registrations reached 6,578 units, marking a 46% YoY increase, with the value of these properties recorded at Rs 4,260 crore, showing a significant 86% YoY rise.

The Hyderabad residential market encompasses four districts, namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy, covering home sales relevant to both primary and secondary real estate markets.

In Hyderabad, there’s a noticeable trend towards higher-value homes, reflecting in the increasing registrations of properties priced above Rs 50 lakh. Upon examination, homes valued below Rs 50 lakh experienced a 4% YoY decline in registrations. However, registrations for homes priced over Rs 1 crore surged by 92%, although from a comparatively lower base.