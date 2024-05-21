Love experimenting with different styles says Shraddha Das

On her fashion preferences, she mentioned, “I get bored quickly, so I change my look daily — whether it’s my hair, makeup, or clothes. I love experimenting with different styles.” Shraddha has also maintained a focus on her health and fitness. She revealed her fitness mantra, “I ensure I get 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily. I’m particular about my diet and prefer home-cooked food. I have rice every night and a secret to my health is having jaggery and ghee, which are great for weight loss and skin. Additionally, eating raw amla daily is fantastic for skin and hair.”

Regarding her upcoming projects, Shraddha shared, “I’m working on a movie with Jaideep Ahlawat called ‘Mukti.’ I also have a film titled ‘Ardam,’ which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Another project is ‘Lachindi Mahila Lokam,’ a female-centric movie featuring Lakshmi Manchu, Ananya Nagalla, and others.”

When asked about her collaboration with Dish TV, Shraddha shared, “I am here to launch their new product, Dish TV Smart Plus. This is the first time in the world that TV channels and OTT platforms have been brought together on the same platform. It’s revolutionary because it meets the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. During the pandemic, many of us turned to OTT, and we prefer not to switch between different devices. With this, older generations can watch their favourite TV serials while others enjoy OTT content without the hassle of switching cables.”