Virat Kohli's One8 commune debuts in Hyderabad, blending style and culinary excellence

HYDERABAD : A harmonious mix of modern elegance and relaxed comfort is what cricket legend Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune offers. After a successful presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities, it debuts in Hyderabad, situated in Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City. Virat Kohli is a name recognised not just by cricket fans but by many others. Moving beyond his cricketing excellence, he has expanded his portfolio with One8 Commune, a venture he co-founded with his friend Vartik Tihara. This lifestyle and hospitality venture embodies Kohli’s personal ethos and style, offering a unique blend of culinary delights and a vibrant social experience.

The genesis of One8 Commune

The name “One8” is derived from Kohli’s jersey number, 18, which holds significant personal and professional meaning for him. The term “Commune” evokes a sense of community and shared experiences, aligning with Kohli’s vision of creating spaces where people can come together, enjoy good food, and make lasting memories. Launched in partnership with prominent hospitality player, One8 Commune aims to revolutionise the dining experience in India. “One8 is a brand owned by Virat. We used to play cricket together in Delhi long back. I met Virat in 2016 regarding a business idea. Virat told me, ‘If you want to do anything, do it under my brand.’ From that time, it’s been One8 Commune,” explains Vartik Tihara. “Our idea is to open 20 to 25 outlets by 2025, with the Hyderabad one being the ninth. We also plan to expand internationally, eyeing Dubai or London.”