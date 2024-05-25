Airport observers

HYDERABAD: I missed a very important flight once, and ever since, every time I take a flight, I reach the airport not an hour before take-off but an hour after the ticket has been booked. Now that my boarding gate hours exceed my flying hours, I would like to go through my observations and point out the most peculiar behaviors at the airport.

I have noticed that when they give you an air ticket, they do mention everything. Of course, if we still have doubts, we can ask the airline staff, check the notice board, or ask someone who is camping there like me. But the courage it takes to walk up to a CISF personnel (who has been trained to handle hijackers and bomb threats) and ask them where gate number four is, is truly an award-worthy behaviour. If someone is carrying a machine gun, our job as the public is to make sure they never look at the trigger. Questions like, “Has the plane landed yet?”, “Where is the washroom?”, or “Are the idlis at the airport round or square?” might trigger a human reaction, is all I’m saying.

Logic would say if you can afford an air ticket, you can afford headphones for sure. If you have a smartphone, you would know that headphones do exist. Let’s just say you forgot your headphones. The bookstore at the airport sells headphones, the general store at the airport sells headphones, and the mobile store displays headphones like chickens outside a meat shop. Even the airport pharmacy sells headphones. Yet, an uncle (if you are young and doing this, you deserve to be called an uncle) will choose to play Arnab’s ear-bleeding debates like it’s A.R. Rahman’s soul-soothing melody at 7 am in the morning, reminding everyone about India’s rank on the World Press Freedom Index.