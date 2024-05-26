Task force inspects restaurants in Masab Tank, finds synthetic colours

HYDERABAD: A task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS), Telangana, conducted inspections at restaurants within the Masab Tank area on Saturday.

At Lebanese Bites, the team found and discarded synthetic food colours stored in the kitchen. They discovered that semi-prepared and raw food articles were stored together without proper labelling or covering and medical fitness certificates and pest control records were unavailable. It was learnt that a copy of the FSSAI licence was also not displayed at the premises.

At Chicha’s Asli Hyderabadi Khana the team found synthetic food colours stored in the kitchen and discarded it on the spot. The officials noted that the restaurant was operating with a registration instead of the state licence. Vegetarian and nonvegetarian, raw and semi-prepared food were found to be stored together without proper labels or covering and there were no meshes or any barriers on the kitchen windows to avoid pests from entering. Furthermore, pest control records and medical fitness certificates were not available with the FBO.

At Paradise Food Court, Masab Tank, the team found that the true copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed at the billing counter. They also noted that the food handlers were wearing hair covers, gloves and the restaurant had their medical fitness certificates available. Raw materials, semi-prepared and prepared foodstuff were found covered and labelled properly as per FSSAI guidelines. The FBO was found supplying ‘Dhaara’ brand packaged water bottles and upon testing on spot, the TDS levels were found to be 73 ppm. Samples of the water bottles were also sent to a lab for analysis.

Meanwhile, Manam Chocolate in Karkhana denied that it received a show cause notice from the CFS. A representative of Manam told TNIE that the CFS team, during the inspection found the hotel complying with FSSAI regulations.