Case against Nagole hotel after six sustain injuries due to lift malfunction

HYDERABAD: A day after six persons sustained grievous injuries due to a reported lift malfunction at Kinara Grand Hotel in Nagole, the police on Monday registered a case against the establishment.

The injured persons were identified as Veerabramha, Ravi Shankar Reddy, Manikanta Gupta, Manohar, Sajeed Baba and Kalyan Kumar. As per the cops, the six persons, who were attending an engagement ceremony at the hotel, entered the lift on the fourth floor. The lift operated normally until it reached the second floor, after which it fell to the second-cellar level. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently being monitored.

The police have registered a case against Kinnera Hotel, citing negligence as the cause of the incident. Authorities are now investigating the hotel’s maintenance records and safety protocols to determine the root cause of the lift failure.

Meanwhile, the management has reportedly claimed that the mishap could have occurred as the injured persons ignored the weight limit of the lift. However, the victims argued they were six in number while the limit was 10 members.

The hotel’s management is yet to release an official statement, but sources indicate that they are cooperating with the investigation.

Speaking to the media, a relative of the engaged couple said, “Occasions like these are important, and the management takes advantage of the situation by charging lakhs of rupees, only for us to experience such negligence. We are going through horrible experiences. If no action is taken and the hotel continues to operate, we will stage a protest. How can a hotel that plays with human lives be allowed to make money?”