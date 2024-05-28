Fittings of a lifetime

HYDERABAD: We love to decorate our homes with innovative and creative ideas, and furniture is one of the essentials we are particularly specific about. The fittings of the furniture are also crucial to consider. Blum, a renowned kitchen and furniture fitting brand from Austria, has opened an experience centre in Hyderabad, promising top-notch solutions for its customers. CE spoke to Nadeem Patni, Managing Director of Blum India, who guided us through this new venture.

Speaking about what makes Blum special, Patni says, “We are a hardware manufacturing company. Hardware can be divided into two categories: architectural hardware and furniture fittings. We specialise in furniture fittings. While every hook and screw can be considered furniture fittings, we focus on four main categories. First, our products are used in drawers. Second, we manufacture hinges for cabinets. Third, we offer advanced flap fittings. The fourth category, which we are launching in India, is the pocket door system. We provide lifetime guarantees on these products, which are rigorously tested. All our products are made in Austria, with nothing sourced externally.”

Regarding how Blum can benefit customers in terms of furnishing, Patni notes, “With the growing awareness of quality, especially with companies like Ikea popularising modular furnishing and kitchens, consumers are becoming more discerning. We offer superior products for those who make informed choices.”

Explaining the concept of the experience centre in Hyderabad, Patni says, “Our centre features kitchens, wardrobes, and a wide range of furniture. It provides living room solutions and showcases how our products enhance wardrobes and living spaces.