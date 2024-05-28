Hyderabad: Water Board announces action plan for monsoon

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon expected to set in next month, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has developed a Monsoon Management Preparedness plan by reviving the Central Safety Protocol Cell (CSPC) and Emergency Response Teams (ERTs). Comprehensive guidelines have been established to ensure optimal safety. The Water Board has appealed to the public not to open manhole covers under any circumstances, and all deep manhole covers will be painted red.

During a review meeting with senior officials on Monday, HMWSSB managing director C Sudarshan Reddy advised the authorities to be vigilant during the upcoming rainy season and announced the action plan.

Installation of safety grills on manholes

In GHMC limits, there is 5,767 km of sewerage network, while peripheral municipalities have around 4,200 km of sewerage network. There are about 6,34,919 manholes, including 63,221 deep manholes within HMWSS&B limits. GHMC limits have 26,798 deep manholes, and the city outskirts have 36,423 deep manholes. Safety grills have already been installed for almost all deep manholes under the GHMC. Work is in progress to fix grills in outskirts municipalities.