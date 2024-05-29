Debunking dental myths: An insight from FMS Dental's founder

HYDERABAD: Many people overlook the fact that oral health is as crucial as any other health condition. Often, it’s challenging to find a one-stop solution for dental, skin, and hair care treatments. Fortunately, FMS Dental, a specialty hospital in Hyderabad, offers comprehensive care in these areas. We spoke with Dr Parthasaradhi Reddy, Founder and Chairman of FMS Dental Clinics, about the growth of dental treatments and the myths surrounding them.

Tell us about FMS Dental and its beginnings.

We started in 1992 in Koti, and in 1998, we expanded to include hospital dentistry where we perform surgeries. We also provide in-house treatments. The concept of hospital dentistry emerged because some treatments required surgical intervention. We’ve been offering skin treatments for the last three years. Our primary focus is on implants and cosmetics. Initially, we introduced the concept of multispecialty dentistry. Over time, awareness about these treatments has grown significantly. We have expanded from cosmetic dentistry to cosmetology, providing various surgical procedures such as smile makeovers and facial treatments. We focus strictly on our areas of expertise and avoid anything outside of our specialisation.

What are some common myths about dental health?

There are several myths, such as treatments causing sensitivity, which is not true. Another myth is that tooth extraction can lead to eye problems, which is also false. These myths often relate to specific procedures. For example, some believe that not getting regular cleanings will cause sensitivity. While rare, some people may experience issues, but generally, there is no harm in extractions. It’s crucial to dispel these myths to ensure proper dental care. Regular cleanings are essential to prevent infections that can spread and cause more severe health issues.