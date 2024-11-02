INTERVIEW | Talking haute with Arpita Mehta

HYDERABAD: With her unique blend of traditional aesthetics and modern silhouettes, designer Arpita Mehta has carved a niche for herself in the competitive world of fashion design. Her work is characterised by intricate detailing, vibrant colours, and a distinctive interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Arpita skillfully incorporates elements like embroidery and handlooms, ensuring that each piece tells a story rooted in India’s rich heritage while appealing to contemporary sensibilities.
Recently, she visited Hyderabad to showcase her latest bridal couture collection, Nazara, a captivating tribute to India’s cultural heritage intertwined with modern bridal elegance. Inspired by the vibrant traditions of Gujarat and the Northeast, Nazara features an exquisite array of contemporary silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of timeless craftsmanship and luxurious design. In a candid conversation with CE, Arpita Mehta shares her love for Hyderabad, art, music, and more.
Excerpts
So, what brings you to Hyderabad this time?
Hyderabad is one of my favourite cities in India, especially for showcasing my collections. Since I haven’t visited in the past year, I felt it was time to return. So here I am, presenting the best of my collection in Hyderabad for the festive season!
Tell us more about the collection.
I’ve handpicked the best pieces from our Mumbai and Delhi stores and brought them to Hyderabad. The collection includes bridal, festive, and fusion styles, featuring lehengas, ruffle sarees, shararas, jackets, streamlined straight-cut kurtas, and flowing capes with pants. With the festive season in mind, we’ve incorporated vibrant reds, pinks, our signature toasted orange, and classic ivories. For a playful touch, we’ve added pops of blue and purple as well.
Do you have any particular textile or material you love to work with?
Mirror work has always been a signature element of our brand and this season, we’ve introduced an exciting variation. We’ve developed embroidery that resembles bandhani but it’s actually crafted entirely by hand. This new technique is something special for us this season and we’ve incorporated it into both sarees and kurta sets.
What do you think about Hyderabad’s fashion scene?
Oh my gosh, Hyderabad is booming! The city has evolved so much over the last few years, and having family here — my sister-in-law and brother-in-law — brings special comfort every time I visit. Hyderabad has the perfect mix: It’s vibrant and glamorous yet relaxed, with people enjoying life at their own pace. It’s truly a buzzing city with a unique charm!
What defines the Arpita Mehta label?
As a brand, we’re all about comfort and contemporary silhouettes, while blending in traditional elements and, of course, a touch of glamour.
What inspired you to become a designer?
I think it goes back to my school days. I was always drawn to artistic things, often scribbling in the back of my books, fascinated by the clothes my mom, maasi, and sister wore. When it was time to choose a field of study, I realised that fashion design was where my passion truly lay, and I decided to pursue it seriously!
How has the journey been?
To be honest, the journey has been incredibly exciting and rewarding, with its fair share of ups and downs. What I appreciate most is that it’s been a slow and steady process, consistent and unfolding just the way I like it.
You’ve dressed so many celebrities; who is your favourite to style?
Honestly, it’s tough to pick just one favourite because each time I see a celebrity wearing my designs, I’m amazed at how they bring their own personality to the look. If I had to choose a recent favourite, though, it would be Ananya Panday in a beautiful black and gold hand-embroidered lehenga she wore a few days ago — that’s my current favourite look!
What is your thought process while designing?
My inspirations come from a variety of sources — they can be quite random! I draw ideas from nature, travel, and even things like wallpapers or flooring. When creating a new collection, I often reflect on my past experiences and travels. From there, we assemble a mood board that outlines our vision for the upcoming season, including the colour palette, embroidery patterns, motifs, and textiles. Once the mood board is ready, we begin sampling. Overall, it takes about two to three months from that initial concept to having samples in hand.
What challenges have you faced during your journey as a designer?
I feel like there’s always something new that arises every day, so I constantly have to stay on top of things and take each day as it comes. Each day presents a new challenge, but I believe it’s all about mindset. Instead of viewing these challenges as problems, I see them as opportunities to learn something new. That’s how I approach it every day.
You’re married to Kunal Rawal, one of the maverick designers. Does he influence your creations?
There’s definitely a positive aspect to being married to Kunal, especially when it comes to design. We’ve known each other since before we were designers, so our relationship is unique. We’ve watched each other grow, and I find that he subconsciously influences my work. When I feel like I’m going off track or feeling confused, he’s the best person to turn to for advice. When he shares his thoughts, I really pay attention! However, we generally don’t offer each other too many opinions or suggestions.
We know you as a designer, but who is Arpita as a person?
I’m quiet and shy by nature. I have a small, private world that only a few people really know about. I’m very focused on my own life and my own bubble, which brings me a lot of excitement and joy.
If you weren’t a designer what would you be?
That’s a tough question! I often ask myself what I would be doing if I weren’t a designer, and I honestly can’t imagine anything else. However, if I had to choose, it would be something connected to art or music. I love playing the piano and I also draw quite well.
What’s next for the Arpita Mehta label?
We’re excited to announce that we’ll be opening a store in Goa very soon, featuring our new resort line. This collection is a brand new, slinky, sexy resort line designed specifically for the Goa store and will offer something unique that you won’t find in any of our other stores.