INTERVIEW | Talking haute with Arpita Mehta

HYDERABAD: With her unique blend of traditional aesthetics and modern silhouettes, designer Arpita Mehta has carved a niche for herself in the competitive world of fashion design. Her work is characterised by intricate detailing, vibrant colours, and a distinctive interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Arpita skillfully incorporates elements like embroidery and handlooms, ensuring that each piece tells a story rooted in India’s rich heritage while appealing to contemporary sensibilities.

Recently, she visited Hyderabad to showcase her latest bridal couture collection, Nazara, a captivating tribute to India’s cultural heritage intertwined with modern bridal elegance. Inspired by the vibrant traditions of Gujarat and the Northeast, Nazara features an exquisite array of contemporary silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of timeless craftsmanship and luxurious design. In a candid conversation with CE, Arpita Mehta shares her love for Hyderabad, art, music, and more.

Excerpts

So, what brings you to Hyderabad this time?

Hyderabad is one of my favourite cities in India, especially for showcasing my collections. Since I haven’t visited in the past year, I felt it was time to return. So here I am, presenting the best of my collection in Hyderabad for the festive season!

Tell us more about the collection.

I’ve handpicked the best pieces from our Mumbai and Delhi stores and brought them to Hyderabad. The collection includes bridal, festive, and fusion styles, featuring lehengas, ruffle sarees, shararas, jackets, streamlined straight-cut kurtas, and flowing capes with pants. With the festive season in mind, we’ve incorporated vibrant reds, pinks, our signature toasted orange, and classic ivories. For a playful touch, we’ve added pops of blue and purple as well.

Do you have any particular textile or material you love to work with?

Mirror work has always been a signature element of our brand and this season, we’ve introduced an exciting variation. We’ve developed embroidery that resembles bandhani but it’s actually crafted entirely by hand. This new technique is something special for us this season and we’ve incorporated it into both sarees and kurta sets.