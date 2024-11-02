Six arrested in momo death case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested six people on Friday in connection with the sale of adulterated momos in Singada Kunta, Banjara Hills, which allegedly resulted in the death of a 31-year-old woman, Reshma Begum. Several others, including Reshma’s two daughters, also fell ill.

Following a complaint from the deceased’s family, the police apprehended Almas @ Armaan, Sajid Hussain, Mohamed Raees, Mohammed Shahrukh, Mohammed Haneef and Mohammed Rajik, all of whom are from Bihar.

According to the complaint, Reshma and her daughter purchased momos from a stall in Singadi Basti. After eating, they suffered from diarrhea and vomiting the next morning. Foam reportedly began to come from Reshma’s mouth, prompting her and others to be taken to NIMS hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

The complainant alleged that the accused adulterated the momos, leading to severe health complications. A case has been registered under various BNS Sections and they have been sent to judicial remand.

In response to this and other complaints, the Commission of Food Safety has implemented an immediate one-year ban on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise in the state.