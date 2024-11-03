Rs 90 lakh earmarked for Mukkoti Ekadasi in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: The authorities at Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam are making elaborate preparations for the Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, scheduled to take place on January 9 and 10, 2025.

Anticipating a turnout of over 1 lakh devotees from across the state and elsewhere, officials have earmarked Rs 90 lakh for the festival arrangements.

As part of the celebrations, the teppotsavam (float festival) will be held on the evening of January 9 on the Godavari, where idols of Lord Rama and Sita Devi will take a ceremonial ride on a specially decorated hamsa vahanam (swan-shaped boat).

The highlight of the festival, the uttaradwara darshanam, will be held on January 10 at 5 am, allowing devotees to pass through the temple’s sacred northern entrance.

Last year, the temple authorities spent Rs 80 lakh on the event, and this year’s additional arrangements reflect their commitment to hosting a grander celebration.