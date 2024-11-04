Standup comedian Utsav Dixit arrested in Porsche accident case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police arrested 33-year-old businessman and standup comedian Utsav Dixit for allegedly ramming into the boundary wall of KBR park after driving his Porsche negligently early on Friday morning. The accused left his car and fled the spot, the police said.

Seeing the car lying collided against the wall, a passerby alerted the police through a Dial 100 call. When the patrolling police reached the spot, they observed that a red Porsche had hit the footpath, boundary wall and grill. “It was found that there was no number plate on the car,” the police said and added, “Later, upon searching, a broken number plate was found inside the car.”

Through an investigation, the police traced and arrested the accused. Utsav, a resident of Banjara Hills, was sent for a medical examination to check for liquor or drug consumption.

“His original driving licence has been seized and is being sent to the concerned RTO for disqualification,” the police said. The police registered a case against him under relevant sections of BNS, Motor Vehicle Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.