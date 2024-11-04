Technical snag in Hyderabad Metro Rail briefly disrupts service

HYDERABAD: Metro rail services here on the blue line route, between Nagole and Raidurg via Ameerpet and Parade Ground, were hit by slight delays due to technical glitches on Monday morning.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), however, clarified that the delay was brief and normal services were restored quickly.

“Due to a technical snag, there was a slight delay in the trains running on the Blue Line this morning. Normal operations have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation,” said the HMRL in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, several people posted visuals of hordes of passengers waiting for the train at metro stations, stating that the delay was around at least 15 to 20 minutes.