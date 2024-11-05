Up close and personal with Sahil

HYDERABAD: On a typical Hyderabad rooftop, comedian Sahil Shah sits casually, soaking in the city’s energy, preparing for another night of stand-up. His quick and effortless humour translates easily into conversation. With a grin, he says, “It’s amazing! The fact that I am being interviewed on a random rooftop in Hyderabad means that the city has a lot to offer.

Clothes are drying everywhere, and I’m pretty sure there was a chaddi on the chair I’m sitting on. But isn’t that what true life is all about? Hyderabad—you can find chaddis anywhere; that’s the city’s new slogan..”

That’s classic Sahil for you. A knack for finding humour in the every day, turning even the smallest, oddest detail into something hilarious. He speaks about the city like an old friend, fondly recalling a particularly strange sight from one of his past visits.

“The first time I came to Hyderabad, I passed by the fisheries building, and when you see a giant building shaped like a fish, you think the city is on drugs. It always scares me when I see that. I’m like, Why, whose idea was it to have a fish building? Where do you enter from, where do you leave? How does it work? If it rains, will the fish swim? So many questions, I don’t have the answers,” he laughs.

This sharp, observational humour is what has made Sahil such a hit with audiences. He has a way of weaving jokes that feel immediate and relatable as if you’re in on the punchline before it even lands. Even when he admits he hasn’t explored Hyderabad’s comedy scene much, he manages to make light of it. “I’ve got a fellow comedian, Datta Prasad, here. He says it’s booming, so yeah!” he says, waving over his friend to back him up.

Fifteen years in the comedy scene, Sahil still seems like someone who’s enjoying the ride, letting the unpredictability of it all shape his path. When asked to sum up his journey in one word, he responds with an unexpected, “Whoop, whoop!” As if to say, how else do you explain a career that started in college and has led to performances across the globe? But of all those moments, one that stands out for him the most is when he performed in Mumbai. “I had the chance to perform at Global Citizen in Mumbai, and we performed for 80,000 people.