Up close and personal with Sahil

HYDERABAD: On a typical Hyderabad rooftop, comedian Sahil Shah sits casually, soaking in the city’s energy, preparing for another night of stand-up. His quick and effortless humour translates easily into conversation. With a grin, he says, “It’s amazing! The fact that I am being interviewed on a random rooftop in Hyderabad means that the city has a lot to offer.
Clothes are drying everywhere, and I’m pretty sure there was a chaddi on the chair I’m sitting on. But isn’t that what true life is all about? Hyderabad—you can find chaddis anywhere; that’s the city’s new slogan..”
That’s classic Sahil for you. A knack for finding humour in the every day, turning even the smallest, oddest detail into something hilarious. He speaks about the city like an old friend, fondly recalling a particularly strange sight from one of his past visits.
“The first time I came to Hyderabad, I passed by the fisheries building, and when you see a giant building shaped like a fish, you think the city is on drugs. It always scares me when I see that. I’m like, Why, whose idea was it to have a fish building? Where do you enter from, where do you leave? How does it work? If it rains, will the fish swim? So many questions, I don’t have the answers,” he laughs.
This sharp, observational humour is what has made Sahil such a hit with audiences. He has a way of weaving jokes that feel immediate and relatable as if you’re in on the punchline before it even lands. Even when he admits he hasn’t explored Hyderabad’s comedy scene much, he manages to make light of it. “I’ve got a fellow comedian, Datta Prasad, here. He says it’s booming, so yeah!” he says, waving over his friend to back him up.
Fifteen years in the comedy scene, Sahil still seems like someone who’s enjoying the ride, letting the unpredictability of it all shape his path. When asked to sum up his journey in one word, he responds with an unexpected, “Whoop, whoop!” As if to say, how else do you explain a career that started in college and has led to performances across the globe? But of all those moments, one that stands out for him the most is when he performed in Mumbai. “I had the chance to perform at Global Citizen in Mumbai, and we performed for 80,000 people.
That’s, I can’t even describe the number. It’s just a sea of people going on and on. And then afterwards, this band, I don’t know if you’ve heard of them, called Coldplay. They came on stage. So yeah, I shared a stage with Coldplay. So yeah. Same stage. I got off. Before me, there was this opening act. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him, AR Rahman. He was there before. So yeah, that was my craziest moment so far,” he says, still in awe, though he delivers it with the same casual tone that keeps the humour rolling.
Sahil’s comedy career began early, during his college days. He’s told the story a hundred times, but even now, he finds a way to bring it back to the moment. “Oh man, this question has been asked so many times, and I’m so tired of answering it.
But long story short, I always thought I was funny. I started in college, and I’ve not done a job ever since,” he says. His parents, both doctors, had their doubts at first, but he recalls how their reactions changed when they saw he was serious — and making money, “Their first reaction? ‘What?’ But then I started earning money, and they were like, ‘Haha, yay!’” It’s the kind of universal, good-natured story that resonates with anyone who’s had to convince their parents to let them chase an unconventional dream.
His parents are now some of his biggest supporters. They attend almost all his shows, and his dad even gave stand-up a shot himself, a moment Sahil laughs at and describes as “reverse nepotism.”
As for what’s next, he is looking forward to his upcoming special, ‘Broken’, which he’ll be taping live in Mumbai on November 9. “It’s going to be very special and very, very different from anything I’ve ever put out before,” he says. When asked about the inspiration behind ‘Broken’, he reveals his introspection while maintaining a playful sense of humour.
“Aren’t we all? That’s the idea, right? In 2024, I think everyone is broken in different forms. Life is not exactly turning out the way you want it to be. So, it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year. And nobody’s there for you. If you got that reference, I’m proud of you. But yeah, that’s what Broken is all about. It’s just a personal journey.”
Sahil’s humour may be light, but there’s always an element of truth just under the surface. Whether he’s talking about fish-shaped buildings or the unexpected turns life takes, his ability to find the fun in everything keeps the audience coming back. As the interview wraps up, he throws in one last punchline, “Okay, bye! Time to jump off this building then,” leaving no doubt that his sense of humour is as quick as ever, ready to land a joke at any moment.