Four-year-old kidnapped boy rescued in Hyderabad; one held

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old boy who was kidnapped from a hospital on Monday was rescued by the Afzalgunj police as his abductor was about to board the train at Dabeerpura station on Tuesday.

The accused, a 35-year-old man, was apprehended by the cops and the boy has been reunited with his mother.

The incident came to light after the boy’s mother lodged a missing person complaint with the police on Monday night. According to the complainant, her husband is an alcoholic and had consumed acid three months ago due to family problems. He was undergoing treatment at OGH and had visited the hospital along with his son around 11 AM. When the duo did not return home even at 6 pm, the mother went to the hospital and found her husband lying in the waiting hall in a drunk state and her son was missing.

She approached the police who formed search teams and traced the boy at the Dabeerpura flyover and rescued him at the station.