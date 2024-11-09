Revenue department takes back land given to late music director KS Chakravarthy in Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: The Revenue Department took possession of half acre (20 guntas) plot of land in the upscale Banjara Hills locality on Friday, which had been allocated to late music director KS Chakravarthy. The land was cleared of encroachments by Shaikpet mandal Revenue officials. The land in question is located in the prime area behind the PVR Cineplex in Road No. 14/10 in Banjara Hills.

In 1984, the then state government, led by NT Rama Rao, allotted the land to Chakravarthy through G.O.Ms.No. 357 for the construction of a ‘recording and re-recording’ theatre, at Rs 8,500 per acre. The government stipulated that the land be used for the intended purpose within one year, with failure to comply leading to cancellation of the allotment. However, the theatre was never built there.

Shaikpet Tehsildar Y Anitha Reddy told TNIE: “Currently, the land remains vacant, though some unknown persons had erected unauthorised sheds and were collecting rents through small vending units and illegal vehicle parking. These encroachments were removed and the land was secured by the government, with a signboard.”