Roasting with perfection

HYDERABAD: “Hello, hello! All jokes will come from this altitude now,” announces comedian Shamik Chakrabarti like a seasoned flight attendant as he waltzes onto the stage, towering over all of us at around six feet.

But even before our cackling at his self-deprecating jibe could subside, Shamik turns teacher ji, instructing us to keep our phones on silent. He then tells us about a chicha at the Hyderabad airport whose ringtone sounded like a child’s sneeze and suddenly goes ‘Hacheee, hacheee, hacheee!’. That’s all it takes for Shamik to give us all laughter tummy aches at his solo show at The Comedy Theatre in Gachibowli.

Shamik isn’t your typical comic who carefully weaves one story into the next. He can sometimes be random with his jokes, making it all the more funny.

After roasting message tones, he suddenly wishes us ‘Happy Diwali’ and does an uproarious bit on crackers and recalls his childhood reputation as a loveable nerd. Perhaps that is what makes Shamik so endearing as a comedian—crass jokes that would usually make thathayyas and ammamas go ‘aiyyo’ instead elicit hahas galore from both the young and old in front of him.

The comedian openly attributes our laxity to his ‘innocent nerdy face’ as he likes to call it. But do not be mistaken if you are at Shamik’s show; he might be clad in a simple t-shirt and jeans but is not your meek nerd being pushed around in the school hallway.

Unabashed, unbothered, and refreshingly ruthless, Shamik roasts almost anything and everything under the stage spotlight…even spoons. We roll over laughing as he puts all his bodily efforts into mimicking the dangling set of spoons in his parents’ home. But the roast goes beyond stage too as the nerdy comic picks on attendees.

Oh, but you are certainly not going to bawl after his roasting session. College student Shabana says, “Even though he made a joke or two at my expense, it didn’t irk me at all. I enjoyed it and actually couldn’t stop laughing at myself.”