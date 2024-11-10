Breaking the classroom mould: Nirmal’s unique learning initiative

ADILABAD : While students can learn the basics of computer programming, what happened in World War 1 or about the climate in Europe while sitting in classrooms, some learnings need to be a bit more hands-on. In an age where practical knowledge and how to navigate red tape or due process is of utmost importance, the Nirmal district administration, led by collector Abhilasha Abhinav, has launched a novel initiative — Bala Shakti — to help inculcate such skills among students from Class 1 to the Intermediate level.

A range of activities, including educational tours, field visits, workshops, meditation and kickboxing training along with health awareness, financial literacy and empowerment sessions are part of the programme.

Several government departments and other organisations, including NGOs, the district educational department, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), District Medical and Health Officer, GM Industries and local banks, have been assigned responsibilities to coordinate efforts for this initiative.

For example, students participate in field visits with a bank manager to learn how to open a bank account and manage cash withdrawals, thereby reducing their fear of financial tasks and building practical knowledge.

Health awareness meets

As part of the ‘Bala Shakti’ programme, the DRDA is organising health awareness sessions for women with children under the ‘Amma Ku Avagahana’ programme. These sessions are conducted through evening meetings with villagers to raise awareness on issues such as menstrual hygiene, child education, child marriages and the importance of nutritious food for maintaining good health.

Given that villagers are typically busy with fieldwork during the day, the Self Help Groups (SHGs) conduct these discussions at night, dedicating one to two hours to engage with community members on these topics. Since the programme’s launch last month, the first meeting was held in the relocated village of Kotha Maddipadage in Kadam mandal.

Speaking to TNIE, DRDA Project Officer P Vijayalaxmi says the programme, since its inception, has reached about seven mandals, where SHGs not only promote awareness but also sell napkins at prices lower than the market in a bid to support community health.