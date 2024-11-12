Tile tales

HYDERABAD: As the scorching sun hinted at the start of summer, the season of sweat, endless demands for elaneer (tender coconut), patches of prickly heat followed. At night, beds and mattresses were abandoned without a second thought for the floor as our limbs relished the coolness of paais (mat), or the red oxide and stone in my grandparents’ houses in Tiruchy and Thanjavur. As the popular adage goes, home is where the heart is and the first encounter with any home is intertwined with its signature smell; however, the first tangible encounter is being ushered under the roof and stepping into the cool flooring, testing out the waters in a new space.

Indian traditional flooring — which has collected memories over decades — also carries careful traces of craft. This art, polished over time, has been passed on through generations — each style perfected by artisans, with whispers of mastery, a region’s memory of art and culture.

Traditional flooring used in various parts of India includes stone, wood, lime concrete, and mud. “While porcelain and ceramic tiles are in vogue owing to various factors such as finish, maintenance, ease of procurement, and speed of laying, traditional flooring materials still dot the architecture world,” says senior architect AR Kurian George Vattakunnel.

From terracotta and mud in Mangaluru and Kerala to granite and sedimentary stones such as limestones in Kota, and sandstones in Dholpur and Jaisalmer — traditional flooring is diverse.

The tiles used in homes depend on the area, highlights architect and designer Benny Kuriakose. “The natural materials — whether stone, marble or granite — are used in traditional ways and are good because you quarry and use it; and there is a huge variation in hardness and aberration.

They don’t have a harmful effect on health unlike artificial materials,” he says. “Stones have been used traditionally across the length and breadth of the country. India has the most types of climates — tropical, with high rains in Cherrapunji and Kerala, and extreme cold in Himachal. India is a microcosm of all the weather in the world.

Stone is a traditional material used in slightly more affluent homes, and is a long-lasting material. But stone has an ethical problem, it has thousands of years to form and when you quarry it, you are changing the topography of a place,” says Kurian.