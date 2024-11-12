Tile tales

HYDERABAD: As the scorching sun hinted at the start of summer, the season of sweat, endless demands for elaneer (tender coconut), patches of prickly heat followed. At night, beds and mattresses were abandoned without a second thought for the floor as our limbs relished the coolness of paais (mat), or the red oxide and stone in my grandparents’ houses in Tiruchy and Thanjavur. As the popular adage goes, home is where the heart is and the first encounter with any home is intertwined with its signature smell; however, the first tangible encounter is being ushered under the roof and stepping into the cool flooring, testing out the waters in a new space.
Indian traditional flooring — which has collected memories over decades — also carries careful traces of craft. This art, polished over time, has been passed on through generations — each style perfected by artisans, with whispers of mastery, a region’s memory of art and culture.
Traditional flooring used in various parts of India includes stone, wood, lime concrete, and mud. “While porcelain and ceramic tiles are in vogue owing to various factors such as finish, maintenance, ease of procurement, and speed of laying, traditional flooring materials still dot the architecture world,” says senior architect AR Kurian George Vattakunnel.
From terracotta and mud in Mangaluru and Kerala to granite and sedimentary stones such as limestones in Kota, and sandstones in Dholpur and Jaisalmer — traditional flooring is diverse.
The tiles used in homes depend on the area, highlights architect and designer Benny Kuriakose. “The natural materials — whether stone, marble or granite — are used in traditional ways and are good because you quarry and use it; and there is a huge variation in hardness and aberration.
They don’t have a harmful effect on health unlike artificial materials,” he says. “Stones have been used traditionally across the length and breadth of the country. India has the most types of climates — tropical, with high rains in Cherrapunji and Kerala, and extreme cold in Himachal. India is a microcosm of all the weather in the world.
Stone is a traditional material used in slightly more affluent homes, and is a long-lasting material. But stone has an ethical problem, it has thousands of years to form and when you quarry it, you are changing the topography of a place,” says Kurian.
In the architecture world, Benny notes, the trend is moving away from marble and granite to traditional stones as the latter are softer. CE explores four types of traditional flooring used in India.
Kota Stone
Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a stranger to air travel, the next time you visit Chennai’s Airport, take a look at the flooring. Crafted with Kota Stone, these tiles are sedimentary limestone and typically available in shades of gray. Sourced from Rajasthan’s Kota region, these tiles are “resistant and durable, and will withstand mild acid as well,” explains Benny. This stone — which has a greenish colour and is celebrated for its versatility — obtained a GI tag in 2019.
Athangudi Tiles
W ith pillars, intricately carved ceilings, and stained glass, Chettinad’s mansions are opulent, and continue to draw crowds of tourists. Many linger to marvel at the palace’s Athangudi tiles — a mix of cement, concrete, and pigments, which transform into intricate flower-like designs. With roots in the state’s Chettinad region, this eco-friendly, handmade GI-tagged Karaikudi tiles are characterised by pastel, intricate, and checkered craftsmanship. “Athangudi tiles, also known as Chettinadu or Karaikudi tiles, are concrete tiles cast on glass and painstakingly painted with patterns.
With continued usage, the sheen of this flooring increases. Concrete flooring requires very careful and technically sound laying. As it ages, the shine gets better. But it is an easy crack, you need to be careful,” explains Kurian. However, he adds, that the flooring may suffer cracks due to various factors. The designs of these tiles are from Europe’s Victorian tiles, says Benny. “When the colonies were established, it would have come along with some of those foreigners. They are still being manufactured in various countries, and are similar to Minton tiles,” he points out, adding that they are handmade.
Terracotta Tiles
F rom the Indus Valley Civilisation to trade and commerce in ancient times, the art of Terracotta dates back centuries. Now, anyone on a road trip zooming across the dusty roads, pastures, and highways of Tamil Nadu or Karnataka would have chanced upon terracotta horse sculptures, toys, mud pots, and lamps on the side of the road sold by hawkers. However, this material is not restricted to pots, pans, and art but is found in the flooring of homes.
“Mud flooring, in its natural form combined with binders and natural reinforcements, has been the flooring in use in several parts of the country. Baked mud or terracotta flooring is a more evolved usage of mud…this flooring has very low embodied energy and, like wood, is good to feel under the sole of your bare feet,” explains Kurian, adding, they might scratch easily, though. Mangalore tiles and flooring like terracotta and mud are easy to replace, says Benny. “We also had tiles in nattu oodu, which potters used to make in most villages in a handmade manner with clay,” he adds.
Cuddapah Stone
Found in the quarries of south-central Andhra Pradesh, the cuddapah stone is durable and hardy. A stark black shade, this stone is used commonly in interiors and easy to cut into pieces. However, Kurian points out that the “careful usage of locally available stones may be considered however with caution. Stones, though comparatively low on embodied energy, take several millions of years to form.”