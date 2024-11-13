Hyderabad cybercrime cops help victim get back Rs 2.91L lost to fraud

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police helped a victim recover Rs 2.91 lakh lost to cyber fraud.

According to the cops, the victim was duped by the fraudsters, impersonating private bank representatives, offering to increase the limit on his credit card. Then, they asked him for personal details, including the number on the card, and instructed him to install an APK file that they had shared with him on WhatsApp.

After the victim installed the application, his mobile phone was compromised and multiple transactions took place from his account. A total of Rs 2.91 lakh was debited from his credit card without him providing the OTP details, the victim noted.

Realising that he was duped by cyber fraudsters, the victim approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police who immediately identified the malware on his phone and uninstalled it.

After a case was registered, the police sent notices to bank authorities concerned to block the transactions, enabling the refund of the lost money to the victim’s credit card without a court order.