Makau Kitchen & Bar in Hyderabad celebrates three years in style

HYDERABAD: Celebrating three years of success, Makau Kitchen & Bar in Jubilee Hills has quickly become a staple for anyone searching for a memorable dining experience. What started as a simple restaurant is now a go-to spot where food lovers and night revellers alike come together. The recent anniversary celebration felt like a citywide event, with the energy of Hyderabad buzzing through the air. It’s not just about the food — it is the atmosphere, the connection, and the feeling that you’re part of something special.

The anniversary bash on November 7 was packed with Hyderabad’s socialites, influencers, and people coming to Makau since day one. Makau owner Aditya Thanoj was thrilled to see so many people join in the celebrations, describing it as a “classy third-anniversary party”. And it absolutely was.

The vibe was electric, with music filling the air and everyone enjoying in the moment. A custom anniversary menu featured standout dishes like Char-grilled Arabian Jumbo Prawns and Baked Spinach and Ricotta Cannelloni. It wasn’t just about fancy food; it was about making each dish memorable, something you’d talk about long after the night ended.

Aditya’s journey to opening Makau is a story in itself. He wasn’t always in the restaurant business — he spent over a decade working in the IT sector. But he had a dream that he just wouldn’t let go of.

He’d dabbled in running a small restaurant in Bengaluru but wanted to create something bigger that combined his love for food and hospitality. Fast forward a few years and he’s now the face behind one of the famous spots in Hyderabad. Reflecting on the journey, Aditya said, “We’re thrilled to have had such a successful run, with everything from big live events to classy bar takeovers.”

For him, Makau isn’t just a business — it’s a passion project, a place that brings people together.

One of the highlights of the anniversary was the specially curated menu. Aditya and his team crafted dishes and cocktails you won’t find anywhere else in the city. “Guests can expect a wide variety of delicacies and cocktails unlike any other in the city,” he shared.