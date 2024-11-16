Silent residents of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: You must have seen squirrels in Hyderabad, darting up trees and scurrying around parks, but you’ve probably never crossed paths with them in a memorable way. That’s because squirrels are the introverts of the animal kingdom (I admit, this is an unscientific guess, but just go with it). There are as many squirrels as there are trees in this city, yet you’ll never find a single news report about someone hitting a squirrel or a squirrel causing trouble. It’s like they’ve mastered the art of living quietly in the background.

Dogs might be called man’s best friend, but let’s be honest, they’re high-maintenance friends. We feed them, pet them, and even sterilise them (without bothering to check if they’re okay with it). In return, we get the occasional 2 am group chase, where the neighbourhood dogs act like you personally sanctioned their surgery. Dogs demand attention like a social media influencer — constantly in your face, begging for likes (or in this case, biscuits). But squirrels? They never show up with those puppy-dog eyes that make you feel guilty. They wait respectfully for you to leave before they consider nibbling on your leftovers. No emotional blackmail involved.

Let’s talk about pigeons — those uninvited tenants who treat my balcony like their in-laws’ house. They’re always cooing away, laying eggs, and acting like they’ve booked a long-term Airbnb stay. Meanwhile, squirrels respect boundaries.

You’ll never find one sneaking into your kitchen or making itself at home on your windowsill. Even during a famine, squirrels would rather stash their nuts than raid your snack cupboard. If pigeons are the noisy neighbours who refuse to leave, squirrels are the quiet roommates who clean up after themselves.