Cost of Sri Sitarama LIP revised to Rs 19,800 crore

KHAMMAM: Irrigation officials have submitted proposals to the government to revise the cost estimates for the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, with the updated estimate now at Rs 19,800 crore.

The project was initially launched in August 2016 in Aswapuram mandal with an estimated budget of Rs 7,926 crore, but the cost was later revised to Rs 13,057 crore. The project is aimed at supplying water to Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts.

Officials stated that the increase in cost is due to an expansion of the project’s scope. Initially, the plan was to irrigate 5 lakh acres of land with 4,500 cusecs of water. Now, with the capacity increased to 9,000 cusecs, the project will cover an additional 1.74 lakhs acres.

Farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district, who have been eagerly waiting for water from the project, expressed frustration over the delays. A farmer said: “We are waiting for water, but the work is delayed’’.

Since coming to power, the Congress government has expedited the project, with plans to complete it by 2026.