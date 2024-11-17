HMWSSB introduces streamlined process for water feasibility certificates

HYDERABAD: To address complaints from citizens and resolve delays and loopholes in the issuance of feasibility certificates for building permits from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and others agencies, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has introduced a new, efficient process for issuing water feasibility certificates.

A committee has been formed to review and approve the applications. HMWSSB Chief General Managers (CGMs) will receive applications from prospective consumers, process them as per the checklist within six working days and forward them to the committee at the Water Board head office.

The committee will then process the applications within five working days. Applicants will be notified to pay the requisite charges, which must be paid within 30 days. Upon receipt of the charges, the feasibility certificate will be issued.