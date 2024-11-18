Duped staffers testify against Byrraju’s firm

HYDERABAD: All India Professional Congress held a public hearing on Sunday in which hundreds of Brane Enterprises Private Limited (BEPL) — a city-based IT company — employees deposed against the firm. There have been allegations that the company, owned by Satyam (Byrraju) Ramalinga Raju, cheated over 3,000 employees. The employees present in the hearing expressed concerns regarding their employment and wages.

It is learnt that the BEPL arbitrarily terminated around 1,600 employees through emails. The contents of emails included: “Brane may terminate your employment forthwith (or) terminate by giving one (1) month notice (or) by paying one (1) month gross salary in lieu of notice. Therefore, your last working day at Brane will be 2nd September 2024.” However, most of the present and former employees of BEPL have not received their rightful salaries for months altogether.

One of the terminated employees told TNIE that she had yet to receive the salary for over two and a half months despite being terminated in September. She lamented that with arbitrary termination from her employment, she is unable to find a job.

“I have been giving interviews, but getting rejected for not having adequate work experience,” she said. Another employee, who was deposed in the public hearing, said that he is still on the company payroll and has yet to receive the salary of the past six months.

Meanwhile, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has assured them that the Congress would try to address the issue, as their party’s affiliated wing at the national level has taken up the issue. He stated that the government would engage in dialogue with the employer and to understand and resolve the issue.