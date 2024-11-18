Submission of GHMC budget estimates delayed

HYDERABAD: There seems to be a delay in the submission of Budget estimates for the next financial year (2025-26) and the revised Budget estimates for the current year 2024-25 to the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for review and approval.

According to Sections 182 to 185 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, the GHMC commissioner is required to submit the Budget estimates to the standing committee on or before November 10 every year. This has been a long-standing practice followed by the civic body. However, despite the passing of more than a week since the deadlines, GHMC authorities are still in the process of finalising the estimates. They are expected to submit the Budget in the last week of November or early December, GHMC officials told TNIE.

One reason for the delay is that GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi had to travel to Jharkhand shortly after assuming office to serve as an Election Observer for the state Assembly polls. He is expected to return next week. Additionally, the finance wing of the GHMC has not yet received Budget proposals from all wings and zones, further delaying the process.

The Budget estimates are prepared after considering actual receipts and expenditures for the current year, as well as sanctions approved until September 30. These estimates are divided into two components: the GHMC Budget and the Housing Corporation (2BHK) budget. The GHMC must submit its Budget estimates and requirements to the state government by February 2025 in order to request funding from the state Budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

Once the GHMC submits the budget proposals to the Standing Committee, the Committee will review them and suggest modifications, if any, in areas such as taxes, special funds, or additional requirements.

Following this, the GHMC Council will meet to discuss the budget estimates and approve them by February. Once approved, the proposals will be sent to the state government for final approval.

The GHMC Council has the authority to increase or allocate additional funds to address special or unforeseen requirements.