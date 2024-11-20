Rooted in nature

HYDERABAD: A textured, rough brown trunk, a few branches, and green leaves — is all that we used to picture when we were asked to paint a tree in our childhood. ‘Vriksha’, a recent exhibition at Puli Art Gallery, takes a fresh look at trees, celebrating their timeless connection with humanity and nature. Curated by Kesava Rao Kalepu and Nannuta Rajeswar, this exhibition brings together nine talented Hyderabad-based artists, each offering a unique perspective on trees, nature, and the environment.

The beauty of the exhibition lies in the diversity of the artworks and the different ways artists explore the theme of trees. From intricate watercolours to bold acrylics and evocative calligraphy, the pieces blend traditional cultural themes with contemporary expressions. One of the standout artists is Poosapati Parameshwar Raju, a renowned calligraphy artist, whose work in this exhibition brings the theme of trees to life through a combination of archival paper and light-proof calligraphy ink. “My journey as an artist began with alphabets, gradually evolving into more pictorial forms. Trees became a central focus after a week-long retreat in the forests of Biligiri Rangana Betta near Mysore, where I was inspired by the beauty of nature. The result was a series of 35 paintings, two of which are featured in this exhibition,” he explained.

Another artist whose work captivates the viewer is Puli Vijaya Kishore. Known for his vibrant use of colour and meticulous detailing. His works depict nature and human figures in mutual rhythm — lush greenery, serene water bodies, and soft lighting evoke an immersive experience that emphasises the interconnectedness of life.