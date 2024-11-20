US health firm launches Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated US-based Evernorth Health Services’ first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to a release, Evernorth is a pharmacy, care and benefits solutions division of The Cigna Group, a Fortune 16 global health company. The facility had already started to operate in April this year. At present, the company has 700 employees at its Hyderabad centre and likely to expand the team of around 1,000 people by the first quarter of 2025.

“The team includes people from engineering and technical backgrounds and campus placements will begin next year. The India unit will assist with innovation in the health services domain,” a source told TNIE.

A total of four floors have been leased at the Sattva Knowledge Park with two floors ready to function, each with around 1 lakh square feet of space.

On the occasion, Sridhar said, “Hyderabad continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and excellence, and the inauguration of Evernorth Health Services’ new office is a testament to this growth. With its purpose-driven vision and commitment to transforming health care, Evernorth is a valuable addition to our thriving GCC ecosystem. We look forward to supporting their journey as they create impactful solutions from our city.”

Elaborating on choosing Hyderabad as the GCC location, Ashok Venkatachalam, managing director, of Evernorth Health Services (India), said, “Hyderabad has emerged as a pivotal hub within India for global healthcare companies, catalyzing accelerating their technological journey due to its rich GCC ecosystem and depth of technical knowledge. We look forward to deepening our engagement with the Hyderabad community and benefiting from new viewpoints as we deliver on our promises to our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, as a part of its talent strategy, the company has also independently tied up with city-based Vardhaman College of Engineering to provide training, internship and academic assistance by sending in guest faculty in order to make student industry-ready, the release added.