HYDERABAD: Azeem Banatwalla is someone who can find comedy in the smallest details of life and make them hilariously relatable. From an engineer to a stand-up comedian, his journey has been anything but conventional, but that’s exactly what makes him one of the most loved comedians in India today. After his performance at Comic-Con Hyderabad, Azeem spoke candidly to CE about his journey, his love for all things geeky, and why performing in Hyderabad always feels special.

For Azeem, stepping onto a stage in Hyderabad is a unique experience. The city’s energy is infectious, and the audience, is one of the most enthusiastic he has encountered. “I always feel amazing about performing in Hyderabad. It’s always the most enthusiastic crowd I’ve had. Recently, I announced a stand-up tour, and we hadn’t finalised the Hyderabad date yet. I got about 50 DMs from people completely offended, asking, ‘Why is there no show in Hyderabad?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s coming, it’s coming!’ They’re super enthusiastic and just a great crowd,” he shared, smiling.

Comic-Con itself holds a special place in his heart. Having performed there for several years, Azeem feels right at home in the midst of its geeky vibe. “It’s awesome! I’ve been doing shows at Comic-Con for 5–6 years now, and it’s always super fun. It’s a great place for all the geeks and misfits to come together and find people like them. I’m one of them. It’s nice to see people unabashedly enjoying what they love,” he said.

But with live shows come unpredictable moments, something Azeem thrives on. He recounted a funny fan interaction from the performance at Comic-Con. “I was talking about this FIFA game celebration called ‘The Griddy,’ and four young boys just got up and started doing it right in front of me! It was surreal but also very fun,” he laughed, clearly enjoying the memory.

Azeem’s path to comedy wasn’t something he planned, and he’s the first to admit it. “Nobody really plans to become a stand-up comedian, you try it out once or twice, and if you do slightly well, you get applause. It’s addictive — you want to feel that again. That’s why I kept doing it. If I had failed the first time, I probably wouldn’t have done it again,” he said.