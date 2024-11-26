Hairdo and Beardoo

HYDERABAD: It’s November — and that means it is ‘No Shave November’. While some men simply grow their beards, professional beard models take it more seriously, grooming and styling it to look absolutely dapper. After all, they have to put their best beards on show at numerous competitions. But what does it really take to don the best beard of all? Professional beard models give CE a window into it all.

Deepak Gupta, CEO of Delhi Beard Club

Deepak has been growing his beard for the past four years. “I have been participating in competitions and fashion shows for two years now with my group. As far as maintaining a beard goes, I shampoo my beard every alternate day, use oil at night and comb regularly. I do not cut my beard or shave it at all,” he explains.

The beard model is also a motorcycle rider and points out that biking makes it all the more difficult to maintain a beard. “When I wear a helmet, the shape of my beard changes. But a little bit of hot air from the dryer and the beard gets back into shape. That’s the trick,” he said.

Praveen Kumar Sharma, Beard model

Praveen mentions that he has been growing his beard for five years now. “It is difficult to set the beard perfectly and the grooming takes anywhere between half an hour to one hour. But this is my identity now and anywhere I go, people recognise me and girls compliment my personality too,” says Praveen

SUNIL SHARMA, Beard model

Sunil says, “At this age, I don’t have much to do so I chose this path to spice up life. I had many health issues and was bedridden after the Covid vaccination; I was on steroids and there was no hope for my life. As my hair grew, my beard did too. At that moment, my son encouraged me, suggesting I get my beard trimmed and groomed.”