Holistic healing with Siddha

HYDERABAD: Though very few people are familiar with Siddha, a fascinating ancient healing system, it is often regarded as a mystical and transformative approach to health and wellness. To shed light on this magical science, singer Smita hosted an engaging and interactive session with Dr Sathya Sindhuja, an expert in Siddha healing, at Old School Brindavan, Film Nagar.

Siddha, which is one of the traditional medicines chosen by the Ministry of Ayush to develop, is often mistaken as a derivative of Ayurveda. But, according to Dr Sathya, original Siddha Vaidhyam or Siddha Yogam is about aligning the mind and body to achieve completeness in life.

“Siddha Yogam focuses on harmony through proper order and Niyantrana (control) in our body and healing systems,” she explained. “While immunity fights diseases by combating bacteria, Siddha healing taps into the life force energy to address both physical and mental effects on the body.”

When Smita asked why she chose health as her focus when Siddha can be applied to various aspects of life,Dr Sathya said, “I was chosen for this path because we often see symptom-based treatments in all medical systems, but the root cause remains elusive. In Siddha Shastra, health does not mean just treating diseases — it involves addressing the root cause and preventing them. To simplify, it is like reading a book. In Siddha, we ‘read’ bodies. By understanding the root cause, solutions naturally emerge. My grandmother taught me this health aspect because it’s about achieving completeness in life.”

Additionally, Smita noted at the Chakra Siddha Holistic Research Centre, founded by Dr Sindhuja, over 1,30,000 cases — many deemed untreatable by conventional hospitals — have reportedly been cured. Regarding that “Our approach is deeply research-based,” said Dr Sathya. “We have a team of highly experienced doctors who analyse patients’ medical reports before and after treatment.