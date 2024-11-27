Projects over Rs 1L crore initiated to transform Hyderabad into Future City

HYDERABAD: In its first year in power, the Congress government has made special emphasis on the development of Hyderabad. With an aim to transform the city into a Future Hub, the government has initiated major projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. The government has planned to develop the city with “Vision - 2050”, a master plan designed to address the increasing population and evolving infrastructure needs.

Officials stated that building world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad is a top priority for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The government is considering Hyderabad as a key growth engine, not only for Telangana but for the entire country.

One of the major initiatives is the Musi Riverfront Development Project, aimed at rejuvenating the river. To address the issue of sewage water, the government is setting up 39 STPs to purify the water flowing into the river.

To cater the future development needs, the state government is creating a Future City in over 30,000 acres. This project will house the Young India Skill University and is expected to be a hub for industries such as software, life sciences, alongside developments like Pharma City and AI City.

In a bid to address Hyderabad’s traffic challenges, the government has unveiled plans to build flyovers, elevated corridors, and radial roads. As part of the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure Project (HCITI), the government has allocated Rs 8,996 crore for roads within GHMC. Additionally, Rs 596.2 crore has been earmarked for the construction of flood canals to mitigate waterlogging and flooding issues.

At an estimated cost of Rs 2,232 crore, the government is constructing an elevated corridor on Rajiv Rahadari. The chief minister also laid the stone for a double decker elevated corridor at a cost of Rs 1,580 crore.

The state also approved the Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro project, with an investment of Rs 24,237 crore. The phase, spanning 76.4 km, will also include the Old City.

Other initiatives and projects: